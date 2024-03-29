Dixon Health Center to host medical and dental assisting students from Hart district

News release

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. has announce its continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District, in which the health center will serve as a practicum site for the medical and dental assisting students participating in the district’s College and Career Readiness Program.

This unique experience will give students a first look at vital primary health care and dental care services provided to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and neighboring communities, according to a news release from the nonprofit Dixon Health Center.

“The William S. Hart Union High School District appreciates and values the partnership with Samuel Dixon Family Health Center,” Carolyn Hoffman, director of career and college readiness for the district, said in the release.

“We are so thankful to Samuel Dixon for opening its doors to 14 students in our medical assisting and dental practicum classes,” Hoffman added. “Through our partnership, students are able to gain firsthand experience in patient care at one of Samuel Dixon’s three health centers in Val Verde, Canyon Country, or Newhall. The opportunity to work in a community health setting directly with industry experts provides an important link to support students’ success in the high-demand field of health care. The Hart district is grateful to Samuel Dixon for their commitment toward preparing the future workforce.”

Philip Solomon, CEO of the Dixon Health Center, said in the release that the program helps prepare students for careers in a high-demand field.

“As we’ve experienced the health care landscape evolve, particularly during the pandemic and how health care is delivered, the demand for skilled and well-trained medical and dental professionals is critical to the care of our patients,” Solomon said in the release. “In response to this growing need, we are proud to be partners with William S. Hart Union High School District and serve as a practicum site for their comprehensive medical and dental assisting program, equipping these future health care professionals with the knowledge and skills vital for their success.”

Solomon added: “Our health care professionals will provide guidance and support as these students develop their skills and learn the type of dedication and commitment that is needed to care for a community.”