Easter carnival postponed due to weather; DIY kits offered to families 

The Valencia Hills Community Church Easter Carnival at West Creek Park has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather, and the church will be giving out DIY (do it yourself) Easter Carnival Kits via drive-through so families can still enjoy the festivities at home.

While supplies last, families can head to the Valencia Hills Community Church to pick up Easter Carnival kits that include pre-packed Easter eggs, an Easter booklet and a bracelet activity, an Easter craft, sweet treats, and coupons from carnival sponsors, the church said in an email to The Signal.

Families can drive to the church from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The church does plan to continue its morning service the following day for those who wish to attend from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Rain is expected during this year’s Easter weekend, and the National Weather Service has implemented a flood watch beginning Friday night and lasting to Sunday.