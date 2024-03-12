Election Results: Local Races Updated as of Monday, March 11

News release

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office announced the fifth post-Election Night ballot count update for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

The update includes 84,323 ballots processed since the fourth Post-Election Night update. The total election results count is now 1,401,547, which is 24.67% of registered voters.

For local races in the Santa Clarita Valley, the updated count did not reflect any significant impact on the projected results. (See graphic below.)

The next ballot count update will be on Tuesday. The estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed is 238,500, which includes an estimated 230,000 mail-in ballots, 8,000 conditional voter registration ballots and 500 provisional ballots.

This adjusted estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots received in the mail Monday and the estimated number of ballots returned at Vote Centers and Official Ballot Drop Boxes on Election Day.

The number of outstanding Vote by Mail ballots will increase as the RR/CC continues to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day and received through Tuesday. These ballots are not included in the estimate.

Outstanding estimates are countywide and are not currently available by jurisdiction as ballots are received and processed in batches throughout the county.

The Official Election Canvass is a 30-day period in which the RR/CC processes and verifies all outstanding ballots to ensure that every eligible ballot cast by Election Day is counted.