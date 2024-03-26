Fire officials: Three patients in parking lot overdose 

L.A. County Fire Department officials responded to a call regarding a potential overdose in the 27900 block of Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic on Sunday night.

Fire officials said three patients were located at the address fire personnel were given after receiving the report at 9:10 p.m. and arriving on the scene at 9:15 p.m.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official said the initial call involved two males who were reportedly overdosing in the parking lot of the Walgreen’s at that address.

No arrests were made, according to officials.

There was no information available about the health of the patients as of this story’s publication.