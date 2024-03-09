Gas leak reported at Scooter’s Jungle 

A gas leak was reported at 28230 Constellation Road at a bounce house establishment early Saturday afternoon, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The location, which is presumed to be Scooter’s Jungle, evacuated between 150-200 children, according to Pickett. The call was made to firefighters at 12:22 p.m.

“The gas company is on scene and they’re requesting our assistance with the safety of the area. They’re evacuating the building until the gas leak can be mitigated,” Pickett said.

There are no reports of any injuries at the time of this publication.