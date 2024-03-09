Gas leak reported at Scooter’s Jungle 

Firefighters on scene checking the leak. Dan Watson/ The Signal
A gas leak was reported at 28230 Constellation Road at a bounce house establishment early Saturday afternoon, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the L.A. County Fire Department. 

The location, which is presumed to be Scooter’s Jungle, evacuated between 150-200 children, according to Pickett. The call was made to firefighters at 12:22 p.m.  

“The gas company is on scene and they’re requesting our assistance with the safety of the area. They’re evacuating the building until the gas leak can be mitigated,” Pickett said. 

There are no reports of any injuries at the time of this publication.  

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

