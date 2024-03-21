Hart district holding virtual parent forum on sleep 

Filler art of The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Wellness Department is scheduled to host a virtual parent forum on March 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to inform parents on the benefits of sleep. 

“The connection between sleep and health is real,” reads a flyer promoting the event. “Join us for our March Parent Forum as we discuss the importance of quality sleep and research-based evidence on how to improve your child’s health and well-being through the habit of getting a healthy night’s rest.” 

The main topics set to be discussed are: 

  • What is sleep hygiene? 
  • Effects of lack of sleep. 
  • How to create a healthy bedtime routine. 
  • What is insomnia? 
  • Relaxation and grounding exercises to prepare for bed. 

The Zoom link to attend the forum can be found here: tinyurl.com/2p9knex2. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS