Hart district holding virtual parent forum on sleep 

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Wellness Department is scheduled to host a virtual parent forum on March 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to inform parents on the benefits of sleep.

“The connection between sleep and health is real,” reads a flyer promoting the event. “Join us for our March Parent Forum as we discuss the importance of quality sleep and research-based evidence on how to improve your child’s health and well-being through the habit of getting a healthy night’s rest.”

The main topics set to be discussed are:

What is sleep hygiene?

Effects of lack of sleep.

How to create a healthy bedtime routine.

What is insomnia?

Relaxation and grounding exercises to prepare for bed.

The Zoom link to attend the forum can be found here: tinyurl.com/2p9knex2.