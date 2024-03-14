High wind warning in effect in SCV 

A high wind warning is in effect until Thursday at 4 p.m. in Santa Clarita, according to Richard Thompson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

According to Thompson, Santa Clarita has seen peak gusts around 50 to 60 mph. Sensors on Magic Mountain (not the theme park) saw 56 mph, Saugus saw 57 mph and the Newhall Pass saw 58 mph.

The mountains on the outskirts of the Santa Clarita Valley have seen gusts at 80 mph.

“The winds are peaking right now, then gradually throughout the rest of the day, they will diminish. Then late night tomorrow, there’ll be some lingering northeast winds nowhere near as strong as we’re experiencing right now,” Thompson said.

The winds will stop in time for a warm and sunny weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

According to a news release from Edison, residents should stay at least “100 feet away from a downed power line. This is about six car lengths.”

Downed power lines can become damaged from the debris and tree limbs that are airborne due to the high winds, which are often the main causes for power outages, according to the news release.

If one sees a downed power line, one should call 911 immediately to ensure the safety of the area and others.

In addition, residents are advised to take precaution with the following tips from the news release: