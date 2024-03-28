HYBRID WORKPLACE: ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF THE WORK MODEL 

Hybrid work is one of the most popular organizational forms in the working world. Companies that have already adopted this work model tend to stick with it. However, there are also many companies that are learning about hybrid work but have not yet implemented it in their organizations.

A study by StepStone highlights that around 80% of the 28,000 participants wish to have the flexibility to determine their workplace and working hours. Few wish to work exclusively either from home or in the office. As organizations navigate the transition to hybrid work, the demand for tools such as conference room scheduling app becomes increasingly apparent to facilitate smooth collaboration and utilization of office spaces.

HYBRID WORK DEFINITION

Hybrid work, also known as “Hybrid Work,” “Hybrid Working,” or “Hybrid Workplace,” refers to an organizational structure that provides employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere. This includes working from the office, from home, or from any other preferred location.

In this work model, employers either give their employees the freedom to choose when and where they work, or they can define hybrid work schedules that dictate the times when employees are required to be in the office.

3 ADVANTAGES OF HYBRID WORK

Hybrid work offers many advantages for both employees and employers, which is why the popularity of this organizational form is constantly increasing in companies.

SATISFIED AND ENGAGED PERSONNEL

With the hybrid work model, employees have the flexibility to choose their workplace to a large extent. For many employees, flexibility plays an important role in satisfaction and well-being. Increased flexibility often leads to a more balanced workload and therefore higher job satisfaction.

Feeling empowered to make choices, many employees work more engagedly. Gallup, based on over 50 years of research, has found that engaged employees achieve better business results. This can lead to a 23% increase in profitability for the company.

REDUCTION OF OPERATING COSTS

One of the key benefits of hybrid work is space and cost savings. Hybrid work results in fewer people being in the office simultaneously. As a result, fewer desks, computers, screens, and other office facilities are needed.

To identify the exact savings potential and occupancy of workspaces, workspace booking software such as UnSpot can be used. With the desk-sharing concept, only the workspaces that are booked are occupied because employees actively search for workspaces daily and then actually occupy the ones they find. All other workspaces can be used effectively as planned. Fewer desks are necessary in hybrid workplaces.

IMPROVED COMPANY CULTURE

Many executives have concerns about implementing hybrid work, as they are worried about maintaining the established on-site corporate culture. A study by PwC makes it clear that around 21% of executives believe that pure in-person work is the only option to maintain a strong corporate culture. However, this is not the case in reality.

By giving employees control over their workplace, they are more motivated to contribute to the company’s culture. Hybrid work allows individual employees and teams to meet for events and meetings in the office, thus advancing the corporate culture.

3 DISADVANTAGES OF HYBRID WORK

No model can consist solely of advantages. Like any work model, this one also has some noteworthy disadvantages.

CHALLENGES IN COLLABORATING WITH FULLY REMOTE WORKERS

When employees are allowed to freely choose where they work from, some may opt to work exclusively from home. This can lead to communication challenges during meetings, with some team members in the office and others working remotely.

One possible solution could be well-equipped conference rooms with features like 360-degree cameras and conference microphones.

EMPLOYEE BURNOUT

Even in a hybrid organizational structure, employee burnout can become an issue. Remote workers may end up working longer hours with fewer breaks compared to office-based employees. Conversely, commuting to the office may become burdensome for those predominantly working in the office.

Therefore, when introducing this work model, it is important to create flexible schedules. Employees should be allowed to decide when they will work in the office and when they will work from home according to their needs, thus helping to prevent employee burnout in the workplace.

INDUSTRY DEPENDENCY

Hybrid work does not work in every industry. There are industries where it makes more sense for employees to work exclusively in the office or exclusively remotely. For example, industries such as elderly care and nursing may require employees to work primarily in the office, while online courses may be more suited to remote work.

HOW TO BEST IMPLEMENT THE HYBRID WORK MODEL?

A hybrid workplace should not be introduced in a company without a well-thought-out plan. It is important to educate employees about the pros and cons and reassure them that the transition will not have negative consequences for their positions within the company. Change can lead to anxiety, and this should be addressed with necessary clarification.

To make the transition to this work model as smooth as possible, there are office organization tools available. For example, a desk-sharing software can be helpful for managing office workspaces, allowing employees to choose whether to book a workspace in the office or a slot in the home office for the day.