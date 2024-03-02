Jackknifed big rig blocks truck lanes at Newhall Pass 

Traffic after a jackknifed big rig blocked the truck lanes at the Newhall Pass on Saturday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Traffic after a jackknifed big rig blocked the truck lanes at the Newhall Pass on Saturday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A jackknifed big rig blocked the truck lanes at the Newhall Pass on the northbound Interstate 5 and northbound Highway 14 Saturday morning, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman for the California Highway Patrol.   

According to Kravig, the call came in to the CHP at 10:34 a.m., and a Sigalert was issued at 10:45 a.m. 

As of the publication of this story, there was no confirmation on the cause of the collision, which will later be determined by the investigating officer at the scene, according to Kravig.  

According to the Sigalert, all truck lanes are closed, and traffic is backed up to Interstate 210 as of the publication of this story. Commuters can expect five-minute delays until further notice. 

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

