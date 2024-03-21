Kuhlman to leave Hart district after school year 

Mike Kuhlman will be leaving his post as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District on June 30, he announced to district staff in an email sent on Wednesday evening.

“I’m writing this evening to share the news that I have made the difficult decision to leave the Hart district at the conclusion of this school year,” Kuhlman wrote.

In his 27th year working in the Hart district, Kuhlman was named superintendent in March 2020. Prior to that, he had been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.

Along with announcing his departure, Kuhlman said he has accepted the position of superintendent of the El Dorado Union High School District in Northern California. The El Dorado district had a special meeting on Wednesday to appoint a new superintendent, according to the district’s agenda.

The Hart district governing board, which Kuhlman made sure to thank for its “continued support and trust through this transition,” is set to discuss the next steps for the district at upcoming board meetings.

“Almost three decades ago, I began my teaching career in the Sacramento area and this move will afford the opportunity to renew old friendships,” Kuhlman wrote. “Leading the El Dorado Union High School District, a community whose focus on education aligns with Hart’s values, is an opportunity I’m excited to explore.

“Stepping away is nevertheless a bittersweet decision,” he continued. “My wife Cindi and I have built a beautiful life here in the Santa Clarita Valley and we’ve made countless memories, witnessed incredible accomplishments, and fostered cherished friendships with the good people of the Hart district. You are the reason that we find it hard to think about leaving.”

Kuhlman entered the position of superintendent for the Hart district just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted in the email that he is proud of what the district has been able to accomplish despite “significant hurdles.”

“There is a unique bond formed by those who have been through the fire together,” Kuhlman wrote. “I have immense respect for my Hart district colleagues who persevered through these challenges while staying dedicated to our core mission: serving students, staff, and families at the highest level.”

Kuhlman is set to replace Ron Carruth as the El Dorado district’s superintendent. Carruth has been in the position since July 2018.

Kuhlman wanted to make sure that it was understood that “there is no ‘story behind the story’” with him leaving the Hart district.

“The truth is that my wife, Cindi, and I both simply feel that the time is right for a change, and we are excited about fresh challenges and opportunities to serve the students, staff, and families in El Dorado County.

“I’ll be working diligently until my last day on June 30 to ensure a smooth transition,” he continued. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the trust, support, and camaraderie you’ve shown me throughout the years. It’s been an honor leading this exceptional district. I have no doubt the future of Hart remains bright, and whoever takes the helm next will be fortunate to work with such a remarkable group of individuals.”

The El Dorado district, only for grades nine through 12, is considerably smaller than the Hart district, with an enrollment of 6,716 for its six schools in the 2022-23 school year, according to the California Department of Education. The Hart district’s enrollment for grades seven through 12 was 20,312 as of October for its 16 schools.