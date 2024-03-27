Master Chorale to host ‘Cabaret & Cabernet’ fundraiser

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is inviting the community to an evening of wine, dinner and song at its annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit “Let the Sunshine In,” on Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The evening begins with appetizers and a cash bar and a wide variety of silent auction items from donors’ private offerings and local vendors. You can purchase raffle tickets for a seven-day cruise to your choice of the Caribbean or the Mexican Riviera. Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and the winner need not be present.

As dinner is served, a live band will play selections from the 1960s sung by members of the Chorale, from Motown classics to Bacharach, Beatles and the Beach Boys. Individual dinner tickets are $150. A VIP table for 10 is $1,750, which comes with extra gifts including wine and gourmet chocolates for the table. Desserts will be served as live auction experiences are offered.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1960s fashion.

The proceeds support the Chorale, which promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The group’s final concert this season, “Seasons of Song” is scheduled Saturday evening, June 1 at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

For tickets and more information, go to www.scmasterchorale.org or call 661-383-1776.