Metro updates community on I-5 projects, lane closures 

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority held a virtual informational meeting on Wednesday via Zoom to update the community on some of the upcoming projects in the Santa Clarita Valley that could disrupt traffic patterns.

The meeting was conducted as Metro continues along with the North County I-5 Enhancements Project, which started in 2021 and is scheduled to conclude near the end of 2026.

Currently, the Interstate 5 project is in its second stage, which encompasses building ramps, structures, crossings and sound walls, as well as 30-day ramp closures.

The reason for the project, according to Chloe Lee, principal community relations officer for the project, is that Santa Clarita is now the third-largest city in L.A. County and is expected to see its population increase by 25,000 people by 2035.

“In order to prepare for this increase and relieve congestion in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Lee said, “Metro and Caltrans District 7 are making operational and safety enhancements along the Interstate 5 freeway here in the north part of L.A. County, from State Route 14 to just south of Parker Road in Castaic.”

Some of the enhancements include:

14 miles of HOV/carpool lanes in each direction.

Four sound wall segments, 12 total.

Replacement of the Weldon Canyon Bridge.

Seven bridge extensions.

Extension of truck lanes.

13.6 miles of median paving.

43 retaining walls.

Some of these enhancements, such as the Weldon Canyon Bridge replacement, have already been completed, with that specific project having been done in November. The sound wall construction is scheduled to begin in May and will begin at Villa Canyon Road and continue south to Hasley Canyon Road.

John Durant, principal community relations officer for Metro, and Alexa Barba, contractor communications manager for OHLA-USA, go over detours for upcoming projects around Interstate 5. Screenshot.

Construction of the Gavin Canyon undercrossing bridge, between Calgrove Boulevard and Weldon Canyon Road, is scheduled to be ongoing through the spring. The Old Road is set to be closed intermittently in that area during this time from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights and Saturdays, as needed.

Motorists are encouraged to enter I-5 before Calgrove Boulevard from either the north or south, or if traveling on the southbound SR-14, to continue onto the northbound I-5 before exiting at Calgrove.

Calgrove is also scheduled to be closed intermittently during this time between The Old Road and Wiley Canyon Road. Should this be the case, Metro is encouraging motorists to continue on The Old Road, turning right on Chiquella Lane or Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road before turning right on Wiley Canyon Road to continue onto Calgrove. If traveling westbound on Calgrove, motorists are encouraged to use the same route, but the opposite directions.

Certain ramps to get on and off of I-5 are scheduled to be shut down for 30 days at a time as the project continues along the freeway’s path. These closures are scheduled to begin in May and will run through the winter of 2025.

Another community meeting is set to be held on May 22 to provide additional updates on what to expect during the summer and fall.

All lane closures and ramp closures are scheduled to be coordinated with navigation apps, such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze, and signs showing these closures will be posted along roadways, according to Saroya Sandiford, community relations manager for the project.

Lane closures are not scheduled to be in place during the following holiday weekends:

Memorial Day.

Independence Day.

Labor Day.

Columbus Day.

Halloween.

Veteran’s Day.

Thanksgiving.

Christmas.

Sandiford wanted to ensure that the public knows about these scheduled closures and that speeding through these construction areas can be dangerous for both drivers and the work crews. The speed limit in construction zones is 55 mph, and fines in those zones are doubled.

“We do understand sometimes it’s hard to slow down, but slowing down and going 55 mph is not only for your safety but for the safety of our crews as well,” Sandiford said.

Metro’s driving tips when going through a work zone are: stay alert; merge early; avoid distractions; and don’t speed.

The next community meeting on May 22 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. To view it live, visit tinyurl.com/25z62wbc. For more information on upcoming projects, visit metro.net/i-5-enhancements, email [email protected] or call the 24/7 hotline at 213-922-2772.