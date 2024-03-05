Monday night pursuit ends in Valencia 

A pursuit on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday night ended in two suspects being detained after rear-ending another vehicle, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Office.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

At 9:27 p.m., CHP officers attempted to “make an enforcement stop on a 2011 BMW sedan for speeding at a location of northbound I-5 freeway at Lyons,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal. “The suspect fled northbound on the I-5 freeway. The pursuit went up to Vista Del Lago, where the suspect exited and merged onto the southbound I-5 freeway.”

The suspect vehicle exited southbound Interstate 5 at Magic Mountain Parkway and turned right, then collided into an Audi with paper plates, according to Greengard. The pursuit ended at 9:53 p.m.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

A spike strip was successfully deployed at Rye Canyon on Interstate 5 prior to the crash, according to Greengard.

No injuries were reported. Greengard declined to release the suspect’s name, saying the investigation is still pending.