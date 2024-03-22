Motorhome rolls over on Highway 14  

A motorhome rollover on the southbound Highway 14 caused delays of up to an hour for commuters on Friday afternoon, according to the Sigalert app.

First responders were dispatched to a motorhome rollover on the southbound Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Road at 1:14 p.m., said Kaitlin Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The L.A. County Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2:17 p.m. No injuries or transports were reported, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Sigalert, the motorhome was blocking the carpool and left lane with traffic being stopped. Commuters were advised to expect a delay of up to 20 minutes initially, but expectations of delays were updated for up to an hour.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.