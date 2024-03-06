Narcotics detectives investigate home in Valencia 

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau seized a bag of methamphetamine and several glass pipes from a home down the street from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia last month, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The investigation was started by local detectives in December after they became aware through informants of “street-level” amounts of methamphetamine being sold out of the residence in the 23700 block of Via Kannela in Valencia.

Detectives conducted surveillance of the home and ultimately reported finding evidence of drug transactions with informants, according to court documents.

Numerous witnesses reported police activity at the residence to The Signal on Feb. 7, which court records later indicated was part of a warrant service at the home.

A 53-year-old man who lived at the home was taken into custody following deputies’ search of the home and seizure of evidence.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate the man previously was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Jan. 9 on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was released two days later on his own recognizance following that arrest. In February, he was cited and released the same day as his arrest.

Court records available online did not indicate an upcoming court date regarding the February incident.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.