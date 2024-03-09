Narcotics detectives seize meth, LSD in Canyon Country home 

A local investigation that began in January led to narcotics detectives arresting a Canyon Country man after serving a search warrant at his home and finding methamphetamine and LSD, according to court documents obtained by The Signal.

Narcotics detectives were alerted by an informant who reported “street-level quantities” of methamphetamine were being sold out of a home across the street from a Mormon church on Drycliff Street, west of Camp Plenty Road, not far from the local junior high school, the detectives’ report states.

Detectives conducted surveillance at the home and witnessed their suspect, a 62-year-old resident of the home, sell a substance that was later tested and determined to be methamphetamine, according to the court documents.

The request to search the home at night notes that foot traffic involving school children on the street is regular between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Feb. 22, the suspect was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at the home, which resulted in their seizure of three digital scales, two bags of methamphetamine and a glass bottle containing LSD, according to the court records.

The suspect was booked and released the same day at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

The records indicated the suspect has a March 14 court date, but there was no information immediately available from L.A. County Superior Court records online, the sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau or the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges connected to the February arrest.