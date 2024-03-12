Patient sent to hospital via helicopter 

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
A patient was transported via helicopter to Northridge Hospital Medical Center just before noon on Tuesday, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials and emergency radio dispatch traffic. 

The initial call for a medical emergency at the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road was made to the Fire Department at 11:53 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He could not say what the age of the patient was or what the nature of the call was. 

Radio dispatch traffic indicated that the patient was a young child and was being transported to Northridge Hospital. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

