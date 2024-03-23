Pedestrian transported to trauma center after traffic collision  

A pedestrian was transported in unknown condition to a trauma center after a traffic collision on the 27000 block of Saddle Peak Trail late Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 5:27 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:32 p.m, said Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher. The incident took place on the 27000 block of Saddle Peak Trail in a gated community.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown as of the publication of this story, but the patient was transported to a trauma center, according to Rangel.