Photos: Cityscapes and Streetscapes

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” had a special reception earlier this month. Guest viewed a series of different pieces that highlight city life in a variety of art styles including mixed media, acrylic, photography, and much more. The exhibit is available for viewing in the first floor of city hall until June 5.
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean takes a look at a piece titled “Bikers in Santa Barbara” made of watercolor paintings created by artist Gary Friedman. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Attendees take a look at various pieces that were featured at the “Cityscapes and Streetscapes” art exhibition on Friday at the Santa Clarita City Hall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” held a special reception on Friday evening where attendees could see the various art pieces that showcase the nuanced perspectives of city living on display in the first floor of city hall on Friday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Attendees take a look at various pieces that were featured at the “Cityscapes and Streetscapes” art exhibition on Friday at the Santa Clarita City Hall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Attendees take a look at various pieces that were featured at the “Cityscapes and Streetscapes” art exhibition on Friday at the Santa Clarita City Hall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
“Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” pieces were made up of various art mediums such as: mixed media, photography, watercolor, acrylic, and many others. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
“Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” pieces were made up of various art mediums such as: mixed media, photography, watercolor, acrylic, and many others. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Attendees take a look at various pieces that were featured at the “Cityscapes and Streetscapes” art exhibition on Friday at the Santa Clarita City Hall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal