Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with approximately a decade of experience, hosted the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area on Saturday. The event served to introduce the sport’s newcomers to dragon boat racing by having team members invite them onto dragon boats and teaching them the basics of paddling. The event also featured an Easter egg hunt for kids, with each egg filled with goodies.

Gallery: Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal