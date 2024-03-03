Project Linus creates 300 blankets at ‘Make a Blanket Day’ 

Community volunteers and Project Linus members anticipated creating and delivering hundreds of blankets at their biannual “Make a Blanket Day” on Saturday in the College of the Canyons East Gymnasium.

Dozens of volunteers and Project Linus members cut, sewed, and created 55-inch x 45-inch handmade blankets with different designs to give to ill and traumatized children who are in need of comfort and extra love.

The organization founded in 1995 has distributed over 9 million blankets since its founding, according to the Project Linus official website.

The COC gymnasium was filled with workstations where volunteers in the community and Project Linus members worked together through specific job roles to produce 300 blankets.

Some were on cutting duty, while others sewed and crocheted.

Ashbi Rivera bags finished blankets during Project Linus Spring 2024 Make-A-Blanket Day held at College ot the Cantons Valencia campus on Saturday, 030224. Dan Watson/The Signal

Project Linus members are comprised of Academy of the Canyons students who take it as a class for school credit. Although it’s an option to fulfill a requirement, the students culminate the class with a more fulfilled heart and recognize the impact they have on local children.

Bianca Gonzales, social media manager for the chapter, was crocheting the ends of the blankets and since becoming a member two years ago has produced 25 blankets.

Creating blankets that will go to a child in need is very rewarding, she said. Her social media role has allowed her to reach local residents and bring more awareness about the organization, and its mission, and compel people to participate more.

“The last event in the fall, where I became social media manager was [the] one where we had the most blankets ever in our history,” Gonzales said. “We had 700 blankets donated to hospitals. So that was a major moment for me,” and all for a good cause, she added.

Saugus High and Castaic High students work on blankets together during Project Linus Spring 2024 Make-A-Blanket Day held at College ot the Cantons Valencia campus on Saturday, 030224. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Santa Clarita chapter donates the multicolored, various-themed blankets to local homeless shelters, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and the William S. Hart Union High School District’s student centers.

The class, which is advertised as “Nonprofit Ventures,” allows students to be of service locally and learn more about the administrative side and practice their leadership skills when hosting the events.

Nicole Clarin, who provides public relations for the chapter, hopes to one day start her own charity and taking the class helps her work toward that goal, she said.

“We also learn about business, how to run a nonprofit, how to professionally call people and all that,” added Jodie Macandili, event coordinator.

Project Linius team members Liam Smith, left, and Cecil Hogrefe load bags of finished blankets in to a truck during Project Linus Spring 2024 Make-A-Blanket Day held at College ot the Cantons Valencia campus on Saturday, 030224. Dan Watson/The Signal Liam Smith, left, and Cecil Hogrefe load finished blankets in to a truck during Project Linus Spring 2024 Make-A-Blanket Day held at College ot the Cantons Valencia campus on Saturday, 030224. Dan Watson/The Signal

Local Girl Scout troops, families, and school volunteers were among those in attendance for “Make a Blanket Day” on Saturday, said Claren.

Both Clarin and Macandili joined the class two years ago and continue to be a part of the mission because hearing stories from local children is fulfilling, they said.

“There have been people who have received these blankets that come into our class and just tell us how much it means to them,” said Clarin.

Handwritten letters from recipients of the blankets were on display for participants to read and showcasing their local impact.

“I will treasure the blanket as long as I live,” said one letter written by a girl named Amanda. “Thank you for the beautiful blankets.”