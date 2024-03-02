Rain slows down in SCV 

Santa Clarita saw a showery pattern of light to moderate rain the past couple of days, looking at a potential continuing pattern going into Sunday.

According to Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Santa Clarita and L.A. County saw between a quarter of an inch up to 2 inches in the mountain areas.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties got the highest rain totals and flow in the storm throughout the state.

Neighboring Mountain High ski resort saw snow at around 7,000 feet, getting nearly 2 inches.

Beginning Saturday night, the weather is expected to begin to dry up a bit. Until then, residents should expect overcast and damp weather.

“There could be some rain in the morning, but by midday, it should be dry for the rest of the day and tomorrow,” Schoenfeld said.

Santa Clarita is expected to see rain again on Wednesday, with a 25 to 45% chance of rain on Wednesday. Schoenfeld anticipated the precipitation will be low-impact.

Winds as high as 35 mph cause tumbleweeds to tumble across the roads near College of the Canyons on Saturday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

As the rain for the weekend dwindles down, a wind advisory is issued for the next couple of days. Gusts of wind are expected up to 35 mph Saturday night, then tapering off overnight, then picking back up between 25 to 30 mph, according to Schoenfeld.