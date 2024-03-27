Residents appeal plan for apartments on Bouquet Canyon 

A longtime local business owner and landlord is trying to stop the plans for a mixed-use, four-story apartment complex-commercial building slated for 7,200 square feet of parking lot next door to her Cinema Drive business park.

The Santa Clarita Plaza proposal calls for the 26 one-bedroom and four live-work units to be built next to the International House of Pancakes.

The ground floor would be approximately 7,230 square feet of commercial space, according to a preliminary plan submitted to the city’s Planning Division.

“The rooftop area would include a private outdoor space with barbeques, tables and restrooms for residents of the building,” according to a June 2023 email from city Planning Manager Patrick Leclair, regarding the information submitted to the city. “The project proposes the construction of 41 new parking stalls on the southwest portion of the site to provide on-site parking to meet the city’s code requirements.”

Reena Newhall, who owns the adjacent lot, felt 41 parking spaces were not enough and would place an undue burden on neighboring businesses, including her own and several tenants.

“It may be allowable because they have the lot, but it’s not practical,” said Newhall, who said she was notified about the project by the city’s Community Development Department.

Newhall told the City Council during its March 12 meeting that she was requesting a public hearing and a chance to address the concerns she had on behalf of her tenants.

When reached for comment, Hunt Braly, who heads the governmental affairs group for Poole Shaffery, the law firm representing the applicant, said he would check with the applicant regarding a comment.

The property is registered to Harvard 826 Property LLC, and Bob Neman is listed as the agent, according to records available online. Neman did not respond to a request for comment as of this story’s publication.

The application for the property is now slated for an administrative review in front of the director of community development, which is currently scheduled for April 17.

Newhall has two possible courses for appeal if that doesn’t go well for her: the city’s Planning Commission, and then the City Council.

A city official speaking on background said Senate Bill 167 really limits what kinds of restrictions local government can place on a housing development that meets the city’s objective standards, some of which are state-mandated, such as the number of parking spaces required per approved unit of housing.

During a recent discussion of a housing proposal in the Wiley Canyon corridor next to Interstate 5, north of Calgrove Boulevard, a city planner pointed out the zoning requirements are one parking space for a studio or one-bedroom unit, which Planning Commissioner Lisa Eichman called “ridiculous.”