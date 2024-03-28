Schiavo honored by Hart district 

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, was at Wednesday’s William S. Hart Union High School District governing board meeting to present a check to the district for its wellness centers.

And while the board and district officials were thankful for Schiavo providing funding, board member Cherise Moore felt that Schiavo had earned the One Hart Award.

“March is Women’s History Month, and while we are at the tail end of March,” Moore said, “tonight is a special time to celebrate a woman making a difference in our school district, our community and across our state.”

The One Hart Award is presented to staff, students and community members who exemplify the district’s core values: community, caring, courage and creativity.

“It’s our way of saying, ‘Thank you,’ for embodying values that we hope characterize our district,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said.

Moore said that as this year’s theme for Women’s History Month is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion,” it was fitting to recognize Schiavo with the honor.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, was honored with the One Hart Award at Wednesday’s Hart district governing board meeting after helping to fund wellness centers. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

“The theme recognizes women who understand that for a positive future, we must eliminate bias and discrimination entirely from our lives, our schools and our communities,” Moore said. “Women from every background have long realized that an uneven playing field will never bring equality or justice. Many, like the woman I’m recognizing tonight, understand the critical need to speak up for those who may not have a voice to speak for themselves, and to work hard for equality and fairness for everyone.”

Schiavo was elected to the Assembly in November 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, which includes the northwest San Fernando Valley and most of the Santa Clarita Valley. Prior to that, she spent years working to expand health care access and affordability and advocating for more affordable housing to combat the increasing homelessness crisis.

Schiavo currently serves as the chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs committee.

“Thank you, Dr. Moore. Thank you to the whole board,” Schiavo said. “This is an incredible honor and it’s been such a joy to partner with the board and support the incredible work that you are doing to support our students.”

The $123,000 that Schiavo provided to the district on behalf of the state was set to be used for wellness centers on the different campuses in the district to try to improve students’ mental health. Schiavo said that is something she is incredibly passionate about.

“I think it’s so important to make sure that our students have the support that they need to be successful and healthy and happy in schools,” Schiavo said. “And so I’m really thrilled that we were able to support that work and make that investment in all of the schools throughout the district and also around school safety investments that are so needed. I’m incredibly excited to continue to work together and support the wonderful work that you all are doing to make sure that Hart schools continue to be stellar, incredible schools that everyone in the community is so proud to be a part of.”