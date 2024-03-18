SCV celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Santa Clarita Valley residents donned their greenest clothes and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in venues across the city, including Pocock Brewing Company & Pizzeria, which held its St. Patrick’s Weekend Festival throughout the holiday weekend.

“We always do it on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” said owner Todd Tisdell. “We’ve been doing it since the day we opened eight years ago, and we just have a blast. We have live music all weekend long. Special food, special beer, everything.”

The restaurant featured an exclusive Irish menu and a new beer release for the occasion, as well as expanded outdoor seating and an expanded beer garden in The Barrel Room, a new area that just opened this year.

“It’s a really great venue, and we’re having a great time this year,” Tisdell said.

Featured musical groups included The Darryls, The Dirty Mickeys, The Off Knights and The Fenians, a personal favorite of Tisdell.

“They’re an Irish band out of Orange County,” he said. “They’ve toured the world. They’re pretty famous in the Irish music community, and they are a fantastic band.”

The Off Knights band performed on Sunday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Pocock Brewing Company and Pizzeria. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Pocock also has a history of holding events to coincide with holidays and milestones.

“We have the St. Patrick’s Day event, which is this weekend,” said baker and line cook Trinity Winslow. “We have Pococktoberfest, which is in September. And we have our anniversary festival every December.”

The venue was packed with guests, with the food, live music, and face painting booth providing a comfortable environment for family entertainment.

“It’s good that they have something like this for the kids,” said Jessica Hartley, a regular patron of Pocock who was watching her children get their faces painted.

“I think the energy is really fun,” said Winslow. “A lot of people come out like, you know, not just to get drunk and crazy, but to bring their kids and just hang out.”

“My favorite part of this event is just all the people that come through, and everybody’s just having a great time,” said Tisdell. “It’s nice to see everybody smiling and having fun and dancing and enjoying everything. It’s just a great time.”