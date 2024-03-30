Sheriff’s SEB called to scene of armed, barricaded suspect

By Signal Staff

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau personnel responded Saturday morning to assist Santa Clarita Valley Sherif’s Station deputies with a report of an armed, barricaded suspect.

A deputy at the scene said the incident was initially reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the 25500 block of Springbrook Avenue. The area consists mostly of commercial and industrial structures.

The SEB, which is the Sheriff’s Department’s equivalent of a SWAT team, was called to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m.

“SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” said a Nixle alert issued by the LASD.

The Nixle said no additional information was immediately available. Personnel reached at the SCV Sheriff’s Station said they could not immediately provide any information Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Oscar Sol and Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.

Gallery below: Photos by Oscar Sol/The Signal