Valencia Library turns into space 

In a galactic world right at the heart of the Valencia Public Library, children could suit up and go to space on Saturday thanks to the Hope Theatre Arts’ performance of “Astronaut School!”

In the third installment of Hope Theatre Arts’ space-themed series, children could learn about teamwork, participate in activities and crafts, or even try a delicious hamburger in a tube, and space ice cream, all while listening to strange space noises amplified in the room.

Space food was available for kids to try during the “Astronaut School!” performance by Hope Theatre Arts at Valencia Public Library on Saturday, March 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Ann Baldwin, director of marketing for Hope Theatre Arts, discussed how the collaboration with Friends of the Library came about.

“We’ve done three storytimes here with Friends of the Library. We started doing storytimes at the Open Book in Canyon Country, once or twice a year. We formed in 2019,” Baldwin said. “We’re having this collaboration with their organization that supports the libraries. And our theater group likes to tell stories.”

Along with Vicki Edwards, one of the co-founders of Hope Theatre Arts, board member Steven Binns, who’s a psychologist, led the children and parents on their journey.

“[Binns] wants them to learn about space and what kind of character traits you have to develop — patience, teamwork. That’s what he hopes to come out of this for very young children,” Baldwin said. “But he himself has a real dream, just to go, to be involved in the space program. He wants people to know this is an option for your future.”

Tyger White, president of Friends of the Library, has been an active member of the nonprofit since its formation in December 2011.

“We have used bookstores in all three branches, and we use the money that we raised to help support the library,” White said. “Some of the things that we also support are these extra events for the community, such as storytellers; we have author events, and we partnered with Hope Theatre Arts to do the children’s events and they’ve been amazing.”

According to White, there are events throughout the year. The money is raised by selling memberships at $15 a year, which helps in hosting events like these for residents of all ages, in addition to other perks.

“Members get a card that entitles them to 12 free books from any one of our used free bookstores,” White said. “It’s a really great thing to join Friends of the Library, and we can always use volunteers. They can email our group at [email protected].”