Car crashes into Canyon Country bus stop 

A car crashed into the Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue bus stop late Friday night. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
A black SUV crashed into the Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue bus stop late Friday night, according to Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:18 p.m., according to Eddie Pickett, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

There were no injuries reported, according to Pickett. According to reports on the scene, a red SUV was also present, but it is unknown how it was involved in the crash.  

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

