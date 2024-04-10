CHP: Officers capture murder suspect on Interstate 5 

California Highway Patrol units received a call regarding a murder suspect driving down Highway 14 approaching Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon and ultimately detained the suspect in the San Fernando Valley, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP.

According to Greengard, Newhall units received a call at 2:05 p.m. The suspect was involved in a pursuit in Lancaster early Wednesday afternoon with the United States Marshals Service, but was not captured, according to Greengard.

“U.S. Marshals airship was overhead and following the vehicle. CHP Newhall officers were quickly able to get into position and conducted a felony stop on [Interstate 5] at Osbourne Street,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked through the Marshals Service, according to Greengard.