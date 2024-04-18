College Briefs for April 18

Local residents named to president’s list, dean’s list at Gonzaga University

Four local students were named to the academic honors lists at Gonzaga University for the fall 2023 semester.

Sydney McDonald, of Castaic, and Makena Cua, of Valencia, have earned placement on the university president’s list for fall 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Karly Houser and Sophie O’Hara, both of Valencia, earned placement on the university dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

2 local students named to McNeese State honor roll

The McNeese State University Honor Roll for the 2023 fall semester has been announced. The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

Kaile Elizabeth Leilani Kukaua and Kiana L. Kukaua, both of Valencia, were listed on the honor roll.

McNeese State University is a public university in Lake Charles, Louisiana.