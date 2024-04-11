Deputies arrest 2 after investigation, fight with deputy 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man and a woman after investigating a report of a possible burglary in Newhall.

“The call came in as a possible burglary to vehicle,” according to Sgt. Joanna Warren of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, which was reported shortly after noon in the 23500 block of Lyons Avenue.

An informant called the station and stated a couple were in a black Dodge Charger and trying to break into vehicles.

Station officials responded and described the couple as “uncooperative,” which led to an altercation.

One person had an outstanding warrant, but both ultimately were arrested, Warren added.

The suspects’ names were not immediately available to station officials.

The L.A. County Fire Department was called to the scene at 12:15 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana of the Fire Department, but no one was taken from the scene to the hospital.