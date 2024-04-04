Deputies: Transient arrested on suspicion of burglary 

A transient was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Monday on suspicion of burglary after kicking down a door in Newhall, according to station officials.

The call was reported to the station at 9:30 p.m. on Monday at the 20000 block of Costa Brava in Newhall regarding a burglary in progress, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. The report states that a man was standing outside the front door and kicking it.

The man eventually gained entry to the residence through the front door before leaving, Borbon wrote in an email. She added that there was visible damage to the door when deputies arrived.

Deputies eventually arrested the suspect on suspicion of a felony charge and booked him into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail as of the publication of this story.