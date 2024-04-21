Deputy dies after suffering burns in Pitchess shooting range explosion

By Signal Staff

One of the two sheriff’s deputies who were severely burned in an explosion and fire in a mobile shooting range at the Pitchess Detention Center in October has died, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department family is devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Flores, who after a long battle recovering from his injuries sustained in the line of duty, suddenly passed away last night,” the LASD statement said. “We lost a valued member of our department who served his community for 22 years with dedication and pride.”

The Sheriff’s Department has not released details of the conditions and circumstances that led to the Oct. 10 explosion and fire in the mobile shooting range at the Castaic jail. Both deputies were initially taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, then were later transferred to Los Angeles General Medical Center for treatment.

“Deputy Flores worked many assignments throughout his tenure in the department and touched many lives through his work at North County Correctional Facility, Altadena Station, and Court Services West Bureau,” the LASD statement said. “He was well-respected in the department and in the community and his passing will leave a huge void in the hearts of many who knew him. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Flores family, friends and colleagues during this tragic time.”

The LASD statement added: “The Department Psychological Services Bureau along with the entire department continue to support the family and provide resources to them during this difficult time of grief.”

Attorney Joe A. Nunez issued a statement on behalf of Flores’ family.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Flores who valiantly fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty. Freddy was an amazing and loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community,” said the statement, published Sunday by multiple media outlets.

“While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries sustained stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill,” the statement added. “Freddy’s loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. We thank the community for their support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s Department said no details would be immediately available on planned funeral services.