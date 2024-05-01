Developer announces Copper Hill Drive bridge work 

Roadwork is underway for the bridge widening on Copper Hill Drive between McBean Parkway and Avenida Rancho Tesoro, according to a message from the Newport Pacific Land Co.

The widening, which is expected to result in portions of Copper Hill Drive being closed over the next year, will allow for three eastbound lanes, with two westbound through lanes for traffic at McBean Parkway in each direction, according to the developer’s website.

“As part of the traffic enhancements for the Highlands at Tesoro community, we are undertaking the widening of Copper Hill bridge to its complete width to properly align with the roadway widths on either side of the bridge,” according to the project’s website.

“In addition, intersection improvements will also be made along Copper Hill at McBean Parkway,” according to project officials. “A right-turn pocket on eastbound Copperhill will be added to ease the flow of traffic turning right onto southbound McBean Parkway.”

City officials said the construction work is a developer-led project and referred inquiries on potential upcoming closures to a website created by Newport Pacific Land Co., copperhillbridge.com.

Construction workers could be seen at the intersection Tuesday.

The website had an outline of the project but few details and no schedule posted yet on potential closures based on information available online Tuesday.

Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city, said Santa Clarita officials would also be sharing information as needed.

“This project encompasses a range of street enhancements, including sidewalks, a landscaped median, traffic-signal adjustments, storm drain installation, curb ramps and street lighting,” according to a mention about the project in a recent State of the City address. “Additionally, it will bolster pedestrian and bicycle mobility by establishing a Class 1 trail connection beneath the bridge, looping around to the north side of Copper Hill Drive.”

The project’s mention also states the work is being planned to minimize the interruption to daytime commuters.

Tesoro Highlands is a project being developed by Newport Pacific Land, an affiliate of IHP Capital Partners, the national real estate company that owns the land northwest of the bridge.

Nearly 350 of the lots had been finished as of March for the 1,274-acre hillside community entitled for 820 homes and more than 800 acres of preserved open space, according to a news release from Toll Bros., one of the builders working on the project.

The website announced the bridge construction began April 25.