Event Car Hire in Dubai – Top 7 Cars to Consider for the Special Occasions

Weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, Eid, Christmas, business events, and many other special occasions deserve special attention. Renting a special car for these more than ordinary events is the best way to go. Audi for rent in Dubai, Range Rovers, Mercedes, Ferraris, and many other exotic cars are available to make these events more special.

Also, Dubai has some of the best car rental options available for special events and occasions as well. You can rent whatever you can afford to pay for. Additionally, these special events are all about showing off your success. So, renting the most exotic, luxurious cars is what you need. Here are some of the best cars to rent in Dubai for special events and occasions:

1: The Luxurious and Agile Bentley Continental GT

The Bentley Continental GT is a car that can do pretty much everything. It has exotic materials and offers the highest-end luxury. Also, it is very fast, agile, and stylish at the same time. With the leading British craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, this grand tourer offers top power, luxury, and style. Renting the Bentley Continental GT for any special event will not only elevate your status but also provide you with a means of transport to be proud of.

2: The Majestic Rolls Royce Ghost

The Rolls Royce brand has never been anything short of the very best in luxury. These handmade cars have set the standards when it comes to luxury and opulence. Also, the Rolls Royce Ghost is one of the best luxury cars money can get you today. Equipped with a powerful engine, it is not sluggish as well. However, it will cost more than most cars in a city like Dubai. Yet, what you get with the Rolls Royce is something unmatched by pretty much all of the competition.

3: Can’t Go Wrong with the Ferrari 488 Spider

Ferraris have always been some of the most wanted supercars in the world. The Ferrari 488 Spider is a convertible Italian sports car that can get anyone going. Also, these cars are very well respected in Dubai as well. So, renting a Ferrari 488 Spider in Dubai for a special event is a recipe for a memorable time. Enjoy its breathtaking performance and the ability to make pictures much more exciting. Ferraris are available readily in Dubai for tourists and locals all year as well.

4: Ultimate Luxury of the Mercedes-Benz S Class

Mercedes-Benz is a brand that has elevated the standard of luxury. The Mercedes S Class has won multiple luxury and comfort awards over the years. Also, Mercedes Maybach is also an even more upgraded option. Mercedes S Class or the Maybach are both some of the best options for weddings, business events, and other special occasions. These super luxury cars will elevate your status while making the trip to the event much more convenient too.

5: Fast and Exotic Lamborghini Huracan

With the Lamborghini Huracan, the brand has redefined sports luxury. Lamborghini came a long way in the luxury department with the Huracan. Also, it is the perfect event rental car option in Dubai as well. with its speed, agility, exotic looks, and respected status, the Huracan will make any event much more special. Also, it will be something that will get you talked about at any event as well. Try the Huracan STO if you want something truly unique and attention-grabbing.

6: Powerful, Spacious, and Versatile Range Rover Vogue

Range Rovers are some of the most versatile vehicles in a city like Dubai. Whether you are planning a desert safari after the special event or the event is at some remote location, a Range Rover Vogue will get you there and back gracefully. These large SUVs provide ample space for many passengers and all the luggage they might be carrying as well. Also, the powerful engines of Range Rovers make them surprisingly fast too. The Vogue is one of the best luxury car rental Dubai options.

7: Make Your Entry Grand with the Porsche 911 Carrera

A timeless classic sports car, the Porsche 911 Carrera is nothing like any regular car. These cars are fast, stylish, iconic, and not shy of attention. Renting a 911 is always a great option to make any special event much more memorable. However, something like the Porsche Carrera is not for the untrained. Attempt to drive such a fast car only if you have a good amount of experience with sports cars. It will make you feel quite special on any road in Dubai at any time of the year.

Bottom Line

Renting a perfect car for a special event is all about your personal preference and taste. Something like a Rolls Royce Ghost, Ferrari 488 Spider, or a Bentley Continental GT will always be a great option. Also, depending on the nature of your trip, a Range Rover Vogue or a Mercedes S Class might be the perfect option. Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911 Carrera are some of the best sports cars for special events. All these exotic cars elevate your status while making your event entry grand as well.