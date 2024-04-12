Fiery fatal crash leaves 1 dead in Castaic

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fiery fatal single-car crash that occurred shortly after midnight Friday morning on The Old Road.

The 39-year-old driver, a Castaic resident whose identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin, was driving his Subaru northbound on The Old Road, south of Constitution Avenue, when he made an “unsafe turning movement” from the right lane to his left, according to the CHP.

The driver appears to have lost control of his vehicle as a result of the maneuver, and he crashed the front of his SUV into a raised concrete center island.

After hitting the island, the Subaru spun out heading north and crashed into a tree, according to the preliminary report from CHP officers, which stated the initial call was for a car engulfed in flames and a body lying in lanes. CHP officers later confirmed the passenger, a 23-year-old Castaic man who was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, was able to crawl out of the vehicle on his own.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and extracted the driver, taking him to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

CHP officers have not determined whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash, according to the report.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash can contact Greengard or investigating Officer Y. Osorio or at the CHP Newhall area office at 661-600-1600.