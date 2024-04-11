Fire: One person transported via helicopter after motorcycle injury 

A person was transported from Saugus on Wednesday afternoon to a hospital via a helicopter following a reported motorcycle injury, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The initial report to the Fire Department came at 5:11 p.m. for an injury sustained while riding a motorcycle near the intersection of Avocado Place and White Pine Place, according to Martin Rangel, supervising dispatcher for the Fire Department. He said units arrived to the scene at 5:18 p.m. and the helicopter arrived to the hospital at 6:01 p.m.

According to emergency radio dispatch traffic, the patient was a 13-year-old boy who had suffered a head injury, but was awake while aboard the helicopter.

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.