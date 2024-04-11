Fire: One person transported via helicopter after motorcycle injury 

A person was transported from Saugus on Wednesday afternoon to a hospital via a helicopter following a reported motorcycle injury, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

The initial report to the Fire Department came at 5:11 p.m. for an injury sustained while riding a motorcycle near the intersection of Avocado Place and White Pine Place, according to Martin Rangel, supervising dispatcher for the Fire Department. He said units arrived to the scene at 5:18 p.m. and the helicopter arrived to the hospital at 6:01 p.m. 

According to emergency radio dispatch traffic, the patient was a 13-year-old boy who had suffered a head injury, but was awake while aboard the helicopter. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

