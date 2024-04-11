Forecast calls for another weekend of rain  

Those making plans for the great outdoors Friday through Sunday might be disappointed to learn that the Santa Clarita Valley is, in fact, once again receiving rain that’s making an appearance just in time for the weekend.

The SCV could get up to about an inch in the lower altitudes and 1 to 2 inches of rain in the higher altitudes over the weekend, according to Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“We’ll have a cold front moving through the area Friday night,” Lund said, “with more of a showery pattern after the cold front moves through, and that will continue into Sunday afternoon.”

Lund said jokingly she wished she knew why the weekends seemed to keep getting the brunt of the wet weather, but it is becoming a trend of late, with the forecast that would make for a third straight weekend of rain.

An area that typically sees 11 to 12 inches of rain per water season, which starts Oct. 1, has already seen nearly 27 inches as of Wednesday.

Lund said the El Niño weather system is partially to blame.

“El Niño causes the Pacific jet stream to move south and spread further east,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “During winter, this leads to wetter conditions than usual in the southern U.S. and warmer and drier conditions in the north.”

There’s also a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms when it rains, she added, and a chance for gusty winds that could make things even colder.

“Any thunderstorm that forms would be locally gusty winds, a heavy downpour and small hail.”

After a forecast that called for a high approaching 90 degrees Thursday, the temperature is expected to plunge at night with lows in the 40s throughout the weekend.

Wind gusts could reach speeds of 25 to 40 mph, Lund said.

The rough weather is expected to clear out Sunday afternoon, she added.

Just in time to get ready for work.