Hart district postpones search firm presentations due to lack of quorum 

A special meeting on Wednesday for the William S. Union High School District governing board to hear from three search firms and select one to be tasked with finding candidates for the district’s next superintendent was postponed due to a lack of quorum.

Only two of five board members, Cherise Moore and Erin Wilson, were present for the scheduled 4:30 p.m. meeting, leaving the district one board member shy of having the required number to conduct official business.

Acting as the chair of the board in absence of President Linda Storli, Moore made the announcement during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

“I need to make it very clear that we weren’t able to do that today,” Moore said. “We did not have quorum to meet with the search firms and so we had to postpone that from happening.”

A rescheduled meeting date has not yet been announced. The board was set to vote during the regular meeting Wednesday evening on which firm to go with, but that was tabled along with a vote to consider creating an ad hoc committee to designate two board members to communicate, as necessary, with the selected firm and report back to the board.

Both Storli and board member Bob Jensen were dealing with family emergencies, while board member Joe Messina said he was stuck in traffic.

Mike Kuhlman announced last month that he will be stepping down as superintendent of the Hart district effective June 30. He is set to take over as the superintendent of the El Dorado Union School District in Northern California.