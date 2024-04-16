Hart school board expected to approve HDTA contract 

Board to hear presentation on Hart High mascot change timeline, rationale

After the Hart District Teachers Association ratified its new contract earlier this month with the William S. Hart Union High School District, the governing board is expected to give its stamp of approval at Wednesday’s meeting.

The board is also expected to hear from Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont on the timeline of events and rationale surrounding the school’s mascot change.

The teachers’ union and the district reached a tentative agreement last month after the two sides were negotiating since last summer. The union agreed to 2% salary increases, retroactive to July 2023, and 2% one-time payments. The union’s ratification saw 90% of its members cast a vote with 56% of those votes being for the agreement, according to HDTA President John Minkus.

According to documents sent to the Los Angeles County Office of Education, the added cost to the district for the new collective bargaining agreement, which is set to end on June 30, 2025, is roughly $5.4 million for this school year and covers 1,134 employees.

The salary increases for this year and subsequent years are set to be funded through the unrestricted general fund with contributions from categorical funding where applicable, while the one-time payments are scheduled to be funded through grant funding.

Mascot talk

Hart High School’s new mascot, the “Hawk” was unveiled at the school’s open house last month. The current “Indians” mascot is set to be retired after the end of the current school year.

The governing board voted in July 2021 to change the mascot from “Indians,” citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that the school has been associated with since Jan. 10, 1946. The board decided to make this change no later than 2025.

On Wednesday, the governing board is set to hear from d’Autremont on how the process played out as well as how and why the school’s original mascot was called into scrutiny.

One of the main reasons presented throughout the past few years was that members of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians did not feel that the “Indians” mascot represents them in a respectful manner.

In recent months, members of the community in favor of retaining the Indians mascot have spoken out, saying the process is not yet complete and they should have a chance to speak in front of the board.

Board member Joe Messina said in a phone interview on Monday that he would like to see the district welcome local community members with ties to the Tataviam band for an honest discussion.

“Did we actually actively, like we’ve done with other issues, go looking for or reach out to the Tataviam tribe people locally?” Messina said, adding that he isn’t sure what a presentation will accomplish at this point.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Hart district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.