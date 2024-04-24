Hoefflin Foundation hosts ‘Walk for Children’s Cancer’ 

Community teams and local leaders gathered at Central Park for The Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s annual “Walk 4 MHF” Walk for Children’s Cancer on Saturday.

The foundation was established in 1995 in honor of Michael Hoefflin, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 6 in 1992.

Community groups and local businesses gather for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to the foundation’s website, its goal is “to put an end to children’s cancer in all its forms [by] finding better treatments and cures through medical research, promoting awareness of childhood cancer and assisting local children and their families through outreach programs with love expressed through both emotional and financial support.”

Tracy Sullivan and Christian Lazore, members of the board of directors, took the stage to welcome the teams.

Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Board of Directors, Tracy Sullivan, left, and Christian Lazore welcome attendees to the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Thank you all for coming out and spending your Saturday with us to support the fight against children’s cancer,” Sullivan said.

“This is my first year sitting on the board of the Michael Hoffman Foundation. It’s been amazing in the few short months that I’ve been here to have all you guys out here join today, knowing that I put my time and energy into the right places and this is for a great cause,” Lazore said.

Frank Oviedo, board chair for the past four years, was invited onto the stage to share the fundraising results with the crowd of supporters.

“Having you here today is super important. We set the goal to reach $100,000, so I want to let you know before you start the walk, we have reached $100,000,” Oviedo said.

Later in the ceremony, Sullivan and Lazore shared the microphone to excitedly announce that the total amount raised, as of Friday night, was $104,000.

Sullivan thanked the city of Santa Clarita for allowing the use of the “beautiful park,” and introduced council members Marsha McLean and Jason Gibbs.

Councilmembers Marsha McLean, center right, and Jason Gibbs, right, share remarks with the crowd during the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I, along with Councilman Gibbs, want to thank you for being here so much, [and] it’s so great to see you all willing to work and help for their wonderful cause,” McLean said.

“Don’t be daunted by the stairs,” Gibbs said, referring to the workout staircase at the park. “Once you start walking them, it gets really easy. I’m happy to be here. Hoefflin was one of the very first organizations that I ever got to volunteer with. Let’s enjoy a great walk and do this for the right reasons.”

Lazore went on to share the highest fundraising team: ASC Process Systems, with $18,400 raised as of Friday night.

Dave Mason, president of ASC Process Systems, reflected on the past nine years of actively being a part of the organization.

Dave Mason from ASC Process Systems, center right, earns a plaque for highest group amount donated during the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’re honored to be a small part of this great organization. It is just so heartwarming to see so much support, especially in this world where things can be divisive and negative — there’s so much positivity here,” Mason said. “I just marvel at the courage that the families and the kids are going through with this struggle.”

Hoefflin’s parents and founders of the organization, Chris and Sue Hoefflin, came onto the stage to thank the community for their support.

Parents of Michael Hoefflin, Sue and Chris Hoefflin, share sentiments with the crowd during the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I would like to welcome all of you — thank you for being here. It’s so heartwarming to us to realize that the community and all of you as friends has made the foundation possible,” Chris said. “Michael was diagnosed right after kindergarten, and he was a rambunctious, typical young boy and as he was being treated and going through his battle, he transformed into a young soul that really wanted to help others. And we were inspired by that.”

According to Chris, Michael Hoefflin had the opportunity to see the work that was being done to help others on his behalf, before his death in 1996.

“We have been able to help more than 800 families because of the love and generosity that you and so many others have given to us,” Chris said.

Walk ambassador Bridgette Czarnecki, 15, reflects on her experience with cancer with the crowd during the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Walk Ambassador Bridgette Czarnecki, 15, who had been recognized earlier in the ceremony as the top individual fundraiser at $2,500, shared her experiences as a cancer survivor with the crowd.

“In 2017, when I was 8 years old, I found out that I had a malignant brain tumor near my pituitary gland. I then had brain surgery to try and remove the tumor, and the doctor told me that the type of cancer was germinoma,” Czarnecki said. “I started with chemotherapy then radiation treatment. I had an amazing sister, Brielle, who loves me so much. After about six months, I finished all my treatment and loudly rang the bell at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

Community groups and attendees walk during the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park on Saturday, April 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Czarnecki, who is now six years free of cancer, has aspirations to enter the medical field to help other children.

“I strive to enter the medical field myself, as a child life specialist, easing kids’ fears in the hospital setting,” Czarnecki said. “The Michael Hoffman Foundation continued to help me and my family as we moved along my cancer journey. We became a close-knit community … I am so glad to be a part of this foundation and what it has done for me and my life and the other kids and their loved ones.”

Before attendees could take their first steps, Sullivan asked the crowd for a moment of silence for the children who lost their battle with cancer.

“We are honoring these angels who are taken from us too soon, with a set of wings on our ‘Memorial Angel Arch,’” Sullivan said. “As you view the wings at the beginning of the walk, I hope you will lift up your thoughts and prayers for these families and pledge your continued support to the Michael Hoefflin Foundation.”