How to Improve Education Quality: 10 Quick Methods

Don’t settle for “it is what it is” when it comes to education, you can always make it better. You don’t need a lot of money or some rare resources – work with what you have within your reach. While some think that they only need to study to get a degree, this journey matters just as much as the destination. Education quality can shape people into capable experts who can fulfill their potential and maybe even change the world. Take control of this quality with one step at a time to see a real difference.

What can help you

Not in a hurry? Explore websites like Coursera, Udemy, Khan Academy, and edX for their courses across different subjects and levels. These platforms have high-quality lectures, quizzes, assignments, and sometimes even certifications. Some courses are free, others are paid, but all of them can expand your horizons. Learn from the best instructors and respected universities without leaving your room.

Need a simple explanation for something complicated? Don’t worry, we got you. Look into channels like Crash Course, TED-Ed, and Numberphile for simple and accessible educational content. These channels cover a variety of topics in short and sometimes entertaining videos. If you prefer other formats, check out Duolingo for languages, Photomath for mathematics, and Quizlet for flashcards. These are excellent apps for tailoring your learning experience.

Top 10 methods

Now that you know where to look for support, we can move on to the best tips for improving your education quality. These tips come from time-proven methods and psychological research, so you can bet on their trustworthiness. You don’t have to use all of them, just pick what works for you.

1. Chunking

Break down big topics into manageable chunks. Our brains understand everything better in smaller pieces. Instead of pushing through a whole chapter and getting overwhelmed, focus on mastering one concept at a time.

2. Mnemonics

Mnemonics are memory aids that use images, acronyms, or rhymes to make any information easier to recall. This approach taps into the brain’s ability to remember patterns better than abstract ideas. It might sound complicated, but you’re only one Google search away from creating your own mnemonic devices.

3. Feynman Technique

Pretend you’re teaching a concept to a child. Break down your topic into simple explanations that would work for a literal five-year-old. And hey, you can actually try teaching a child if you have an opportunity, no one’s stopping you! If you can’t explain it simply, you haven’t understood it well enough.

4. Interleaving

Mix things up instead of focusing on one topic at a time. Rotate between different problem types during study sessions to prevent your brain from falling into a predictable pattern. This method is known for making information more memorable in the long run.

5. Gamification

Turn studying into a game! Create quizzes, flashcards, or learning challenges with rewards. Gamification taps into intrinsic motivation to make education more enjoyable. It activates the brain’s reward system to encourage active and truly enthusiastic participation. Stop forcing yourself and have fun!

6. Strategic Breaks

Don’t underestimate the power of taking it easy! Our brains need time to rest and go through information. You can use the Pomodoro Technique, where you work for a set time, like 25 minutes, and then take a short break. This is how you can become more focused and productive than ever.

7. Multisensory Learning

Use as many of your senses as you can. Listen to educational podcasts, draw simple illustrations for what you have learned, or use building blocks for math. Even if you already know your preferred learning style, don’t neglect other ways for processing information.

8. Role-Playing

Act out real-life scenarios about what you’re learning. It could be events from the history textbook, short stories from the literature class, or business negotiations from a case study. Role-playing encourages imagination to help students connect with the material on a personal level.

9. Journals

Many teachers give their students journal assignments, and for good reason. Keep your own journal where you write about your discoveries and insights. It doesn’t have to be a lot – just quickly reflect on what you’ve learned, what surprised you, or what questions you still have.

10. Memory Palaces

Create imaginary places in your mind where you “store” information. It could be a grand fortress from fairy tales, a cozy beach house, or a spaceship. Only you get to decide what it looks like! When you need to remember something, just imagine putting it in a specific room. You’ll see that you will have a much easier time remembering it later.

How to choose

If all these options are a little overwhelming, we can help you pick. Here are some simple tips to make up your mind and set your priorities straight. You’re only one step away from getting the most out of education!

Think about your learning style. Remember your past experience to see what usually works for you. Do you like taking one step at a time? Chunking. Do you enjoy using your imagination? Role-playing or memory palaces. Maybe something from our list already made you go “oh” because you did it before.

Think about your goals. What are you trying to achieve with your education? Do you want to remember your lessons for years to come? Mnemonic devices. Are you looking for a deeper understanding? Feynman technique. Every goal has a perfect tool.

Test different methods. Don’t be afraid to experiment! Give different methods a try and see which one feels the most natural or helpful to you. You might find that mixing things up (interleaving) keeps you engaged, or that turning studying into a game (gamification) makes you more interested. Remember that it’s okay to change your mind if something isn’t working.

Listen to your gut. Sometimes, you just know what feels right. Trust your instincts and choose the method that you feel most drawn to. If something sounds like it would be enjoyable or effective for you, give it a try! It’s not a waste of time – education is all about adapting and figuring things out.

Hopefully, we helped you see hidden potential in your education! You don’t have to follow a set path because there are a lot of opportunities that will get you ahead in no time. Get creative, spice things up, and watch your results improve. We wish you the best of luck.