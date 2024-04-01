L.A. County election results certified

News release

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has certified the final results for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election, according to a news release from the Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

A total of 1,641,715 ballots were processed and counted with 28.90% of eligible voters casting ballots in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Tuesday, April 9. The California Secretary of State’s Office is scheduled to certify the statewide results by April 12.

The county’s final counts of remaining ballots did not impact the outcomes of any local races in the Santa Clarita Valley.