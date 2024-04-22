Lancaster man arrested on suspicion of burglary 

A 47-year-old Lancaster man was arrested last week by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on suspicion of burglary following a three-day investigation, according to station officials.

The arrest was made on Thursday last week, several days after deputies responded to the 29000 block of Via Diamante on April 15 at approximately 3 a.m. for a reported burglary, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A vehicle in front of a residence was reported as having windows broken, and damage was reported inside the residence as well, Borbon wrote in an email.

The suspect was not at the location when deputies arrived, according to Borbon, but multiple stolen items were recovered at the location and other items were reported as stolen.

Deputies eventually found the suspect three days later and arrested the man on suspicion of felony burglary charges, according to Borbon. The man was released Thursday on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.