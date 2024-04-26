Man accused of threats arrested after deputies spot him while taking report 

A man accused of harassing former coworkers at a job he was fired from was arrested Thursday after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies spotted him at the business while they were taking a report of his alleged behavior, a station official said Friday.

The man, whose occupation was listed as a painter, had been “showing up off and on making threats against the management and fellow employees,” near the intersection of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Station officials declined to name the business listed in the report Friday.

“(On Thursday), we were there taking a routine report call for the criminal threats that he was making,” Jensen said Friday. “And then, while we’re there, he shows up and he’s positively identified on the scene by the person we were taking the report from.”

The suspect, a 32-year-old Lancaster man, tried to hide briefly in some bushes, but he was ultimately found after deputies set up a containment of the area, officials said.

He was arrested without further incident on suspicion of violating penal code section 422, which is also known as making criminal threats.

Initial custody records available from the Sheriff’s Department indicate the man was booked around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and he’s being held currently at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

There was no information immediately available on potential charges from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.