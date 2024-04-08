Man arrested following domestic dispute in Castaic

A man was arrested after a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon on Castaic Road, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The caller called at approximately 4:10 p.m., and we arrived at 4:18 p.m.,” said Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez. “Female adult called, stated she was assaulted by male adult. Male adult was arrested.”

Any injuries sustained by either party involved in the dispute are unknown, and no medical transport was requested or given.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.