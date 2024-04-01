Man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Monday in front of Corner Bakery near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway, according to officials. Katherine Quezada/The Signal.
A man was held at gunpoint on Monday afternoon and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Deputies with the station responded to a call at the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway for an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:50 p.m., according to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez. He added that the suspect fled the scene. 

The suspect was later arrested without incident in front of the Corner Bakery near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway, Gonzalez said. 

According to emergency radio dispatch traffic, the weapon used was a box cutter and the suspect fled in a white Toyota Prius. A report from the scene indicated that a car matching that description was being searched following the arrest. 

There is no additional information available as of this story’s publication.

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

