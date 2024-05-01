Man arrested on suspicion of drug possession, child cruelty 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 37-year-old man last week on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of a controlled substance for sale after a traffic stop led to a probation compliance check, station officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on April 23 near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Friendly Valley Parkway and noticed the driver was known to be on probation, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A probation compliance check then occurred that yielded numerous packages of prescription drugs from a secret storage compartment in the vehicle, as well as prescription pill bottles with the labels torn off and mixed prescription pills, Jensen wrote in an email. He added that a digital scale was found along with marijuana paraphernalia and nicotine vape pens.

Deputies also learned that the passenger in the vehicle was a 17-year-old with no relation to the driver and a history of overdoses and drug use, Jensen wrote, adding that the minor was picked up by the mother.

The man remains in custody as of this story’s publication.