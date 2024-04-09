Man gets 90 days for brandishing after parking lot argument 

A Canyon Country emergency medical technician, who was charged with assault after an argument over a parking space escalated when a gun was drawn, was sentenced last month, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 25, Darwin Montoya, 29, was ordered to serve 90 days in county jail; complete anger-management classes; to be placed on summary probation; and ordered to do community labor.

Montoya was arrested after a confrontation in an apartment complex parking lot in the 27000 block of Manzanita Lane, just north of Jakes Way, when he parked a blue SUV blocking access to a couple’s garage, according to previous reports.

One of the two victims asked Montoya to move his vehicle, and a verbal argument ensued just before 10:30 p.m. June 17, 2023.

The victims apparently walked away and then heard Montoya approach their residence, according to previous court records.

Montoya then reportedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and chambered a bullet by pulling the slide backward.

The suspect pointed the firearm at them and told them “he had plenty of bullets for them,” according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station report shortly after the arrest.