One transported following reported hit and run on Fourl Road

One person was injured during a hit and run that occurred near the intersection of Fourl Road and Lyons Avenue on Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We had a call for service regarding a hit and run at the indicated location,” said Watch Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez. “It was a vehicle vs. a pedestrian, so the vehicle fled the scene and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital.”

Deputies received the initial report at 10:30 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:34 a.m. Authorities identified the fleeing vehicle as a gray SUV.

“He was transported with traumatic injuries to a local hospital,” said L.A. County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett, who defined the incident as “vehicle vs. scooter.”

Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 10:34 a.m. and arrived at 10:40 a.m. before transporting the victim. The patient’s current condition and injuries were not immediately made available.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.